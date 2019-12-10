Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) anti-smuggling teams in Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command have impounded several prohibited goods with/AK47 worth about N995,539,642.00 within three months.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) in charge of the Command,Mr. Magaji Mailafiya who confirmed the seizure in a statement made available on Tuesday to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi disclosed that the smuggled items included AK47 ,sex enhancement drugs and gallons of vegetable oil.

“In continuation of the fight against smuggling in the country, the anti smuggling Teams of Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command headed by Comptroller Umar Gimba has made 29 arrests of items through credible intelligence valued at N995,539,642.00 in the months of October and November 2019.

“Some of the items seized within the period under review include 640 cartons of some unregistered, dangerous and unapproved aphrodisiacs (sex enhancement drugs), otherwise called Lady Killer, Great man, African Vigra and AK47, with duty paid value of N914,800,000.00 arrested along Ilella/Kwere axis on the 3rd of November 2019.

“In the same vein, the Command on the 25th of November 2019 arrested 3 Toyota, Carina II vehicles with registration numbers AG 462 WSN, ER 415 ABJ, AZ 509 SRZ loaded with 132 Jerry Cans of 25kg Vegetable oil, 85 cartons of Tiger Head Batteries and 86 sacks of 25kg size Monosodium Glutamate around Achida/Goronyo axis.

“Also, seized were 7 sacks containing 800 pieces of cutlass, on the 20th of November 2019 while on Surveillance/Patrol around Ilella.

“To this end the Area Controller appeals to the general public to embrace legitimate trade and avoid smuggling in its entirety as the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command will not relent in its concerted effort at ensuring that smuggling activities are brought to the barest minimum within its Area of jurisdiction.

” The Service implores Nigerians to cooperate with its operatives to allow for the socioeconomic growth of the country to provide the needed employment for our teeming youth”.