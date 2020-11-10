Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

A suspected smuggler has been shot dead by an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) at Kamba area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun learnt that the incident happened on Tuesday at Kamba border, in Dandi Local Government Area of the state, following an unresolved misunderstanding with the customs officer and one Abdul-Rahman Sani, a son of the village head of Budi, Alhaji Sani Muhammad of Bunza Local Government Area.

The alleged smuggler was said to have died as a result of the gun shot.

It was gathered that the incident which happened in the area had resulted to protests and chaos by irate youths in Bunza Local Government Area.

While speaking on the incident, the former Secretary General of Bunza Development Association, Alhaji Sahabi Chindo, confirmed that the incident happened after the customs officer intercepted the vehicles of some youths from Bunza area.

According to him, “what happened was, the customs officers had intercepted the vehicle of the decease and his friends.

” They (youths) went for negotiation with the officers and after they had done what they should to get back their vehicle back; an issue came up between the customs officer and Adbdul- Rahman.

“The officer said he was going to shoot Abdul-Rahman if he dare come closer, when Abdul-Rahman drew closer, the officer just shot him dead. This was what led to the protests and chaos here in Bunza area because we have lost a young man who was very kind and helpful to the community,” Chindo narrated.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kaduna zonal Office of NCS, ASC, Mailafiya Magaji, said that the Federal Operation Unit(FOU) is still awaiting full report of the incident from officers on ground.

” We are still waiting for the report on the incident from the officers that were on the field before we can give an authoritative statement,” he said..