Adewale Sanyaolu

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OVH Energy Marketing, a licensee of the Oando retail brand, Mr. Huub Stokman has called on players in the downstream sector to make improvements in customer experience, safety and operational standards if the full benefits of the downstream value chain are to be maximized.

Mr. Stokman made this call during a presentation at the just concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, with the title “Sustaining Industry Momentum on Downstream: what new strategies, tactics and innovative partnership”

According to Stokman, the challenges with the industry range from having multiple regulatory bodies to failure of corporate governance, title ownership verification, insecurity, environment pollution, vandalism, product supply disruption, unchanging trade margins, infrastructure deficit, skills and technology gap amongst others. Critical among these challenges according to Stokman is the gap that still exists in delivering customer experience and satisfaction.

In his words, “Despite being a mature customer facing industry, research indicates that the public doesn’t perceive most players as customer-centric. The downstream business is all about the customers; consistently providing them trusted petroleum products and services, whilst operating at the highest safety and operational standards. It is imperative therefore that players in this sector strive to meet customer needs through continuous technology driven investment and innovation.”