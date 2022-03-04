By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Police Command has docked Temitope Blessing, 27, before the State Magistrates’ Court, Ikorodu, for allegedly pouring hot soup on a businesswoman, Kolawole Abisola on one count charge.

Abisola, chief executive officer (CEO) of Kollybizzy Venture, at Mosunmola Bus Stop, Igboolomu, Owutu, Ikorodu, was allegedly attacked by Blessing with sharp object before pouring the hot soup on her breasts. According to a witness, the incident that led to the attack on the businesswoman was as a result of alleged failed transaction between the two .

The witness, said Blessing, who resides at Igboolomu Road, by Aso Rock Bus Stop, went to purchase internet data from the store of the businesswoman on March 1.

However, the defendant later came back to the store to complain that her mobile phone number was not credited with internet data she purchased, and the issue led to disagreement.

The one- count charge preferred against the defendant read,” that you Temitope Blessing ‘F’, on March 1, 2022 at Mosumola Bus stop, Igboolomu, Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State in the Ikorodu Magisterial District, did unlawfully and grievously harm one Kolawole Abisola by pouring hot soup on her two breasts which caused her bodyly harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 245 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, to the charge and after listening to oral application for bail of Blessing by her counsel, the trial Magistrate, T. A Shotobi, granted her bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.