AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has marked this year’s Customer Service Week by celebrating its staff and customers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the company’s legacy of superior service.

The company has also reiterated its commitment to providing quality service delivery to its customers.

In line with this year’s theme, ‘The Dream Team’, which reflects on the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers, the company seized the opportunity to recognise some of its exceptional staff for the outstanding work they have done within their teams and their exemplary service.

According to the firm, these staff distinguished themselves during the year in qualities that create good service experience, qualities such as empathy, adaptability, patience, self-control, consistency, hard work, relentlessness etc.

Its Head of Customer Engagement , Emeka Muonaka, said that “the efforts of these staff and their teams is a symbol of the kind of company we are.

“For us, customer satisfaction is everything. It is something we value greatly and the only way to achieve it is through excellent service. AXA Mansard is grateful to these staff members for their hard work and for placing that a great level of importance on their jobs and on giving service to their team.