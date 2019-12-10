Chinyere Anyanwu

Chairman of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos chapter, Adeshina Adedoyin, has commended Mainstreet Microfinance Bank (MfB) for being a pillar of support for its members over the years.

Adedoyin made the commendation during the recently held week-long celebration of the bank’s 10th anniversary. The microfinance bank, which is a product of the defunct Afribank, is arguably one of the biggest and strongest microfinance banks in the country.

The Lagos NUT leader said, “the quality of lives of our members has improved a lot as a result of our partnership with Mainstreet Microfinance Bank. We now have access to loans to execute personal projects and access other business opportunities.”

Showing their appreciation, the bank’s customers showered praises on it and its management for their support and reliability over the years. The bank’s anniversary week was packed with several exciting activities with active participation from management, staff, customers and well-wishers within and outside Lagos.

The series of activities started with an anniversary dinner, which was well attended by customers of the bank including dignitaries who have been part of the bank’s success story.

Speaking during the event, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Adegbami Adegoke, extolled the board of directors and members of staff of the bank for their dedication to the growth of the bank over the years. He recounted the challenges the bank faced at the early stages of the business and how they were able to surmount them.

Stating the bank’s renewed commitment to top-notch customer services to current and prospective customers, the bank’s Executive Director for Business Development, Mrs. Helen Ojochogwu Sule, thanked the bank’s customers and partners for their continuous support and loyalty.

To drive home one of the value propositions of the bank, one of the week’s highlight of activities was a high energy walk from Onikan to the bank’s headquarters on the popular Broad Street in Lagos Island. It was tagged, “Walk for Improving Loves and Businesses.”

Other activities to mark the occasion included internal celebrations called Ankara Day where members of staff were gorgeously dressed in a uniform native outfit on a work day across all the bank’s branches in Lagos. There was also a market storm activity in key markets in Lagos where staff members engaged with shop owners and shoppers in the market to increase their customer base.

Among activities held during the anniversary week include a novelty match against their counterparts in Accion Microfinance Bank where the Mainstreet team emerged winners in the match that ended with a 3:1 score line. The final event was the Family Fun Day activity where staff members and their immediate family members engaged in exciting games, competitions and other fun activities.