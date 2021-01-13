A cross-section of customers have commended Polaris Bank for its payment of US dollars to beneficiaries of money transfer in line with Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent payout policy directive.

The bank noted, shortly after it sent out notices to customers, that beneficiaries of money transfer , who received their remittance in US dollars in cash or directly into domiciliary account, have been very impressed with the bank’s seamless service.

Mrs. Osaretin Efosa, a beneficiary who walked into the Forestry branch of the Bank in Benin, Edo State, during the festive season, said she received money remitted to her for the very first time from her son who recently traveled to the United States of America.

Mrs. Efosa, who was accompanied to the branch by her daughter, was nonetheless nervous being her first time. “The money transfer attendant I met in the branch received and attended to me well and in less than 5 minutes I was counting dollars with my own hands,” she said.

Mr. Segun Adetiloye from Ikotun branch said he doubted that the bank was serious about paying customers in dollars when he received the bank’s notice.