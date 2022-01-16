From Marcel Alozie, Enugu

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Petrochemical Industries, Dr Cletus Ibeto, has said that the survival of any business organisation depends on the loyalty and commitment of its customers.

He stated this as the management of the company hosted its customers/stakeholders in a lavish customers forum party.

The event started with a facility tour round the company as a way of assuring them that the company is prepared to improve in their fortunes if only they will increase their stake in the business.

In his opening remarks, Dr Ibeto, who was represented by Dr Amachukwu Ezike, welcomed the customers and stakeholders to the event and thanked them for making out time to honour the invitation and prayed God to guide them back home to their various business destinations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Vincent Ejike, in his address stressed that the event was informed by the company’s desire to meet face to face with its customers and stakeholders involved in lubricants distribution and marketing in other to find ways of improving on some of the challenges faced by them.

He maintained that the company on its part has taken steps to make the product available as well as deliver them promptly to the customers with the installation of an Automatic Lube Filling Line with a capacity of filling 32,000 units of four litre cans per 8 hours shift, which translates to 8,000 cartons of 4×4 per day.

Ejike told the customers that irrespective of the increase in the cost of production occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company would continue to maintain a moderate pricing approach to ensure that the product gets to them at a good price.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of gift items ranging from kettles, microwave ovens, and deep freezers, among others to deserving customers while the star gift item of a giant double door refrigerator was presented to Chief Israel Awa, a distributor based in Nasarawa State.