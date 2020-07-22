Consumers in Lekki, Lagos, have lauded Mr. Bigg’s and Debonairs Pizza for a sustained period of quality and standard at its first Northwest combo store in Lekki during the past year.

The Northwest combo store was launched on July 9, 2019, and it has experienced unprecedented patronage in the past one year.

Some of the consumers who spoke during the first anniversary celebration of the Northwest store in Lekki said the brand has completely rejuvenated its operations with the introduction of the store, hence, the renewed good fortune it is enjoying.

A medical doctor and a resident of VGC, Dr. Chris Offorkansi, said, “Mr. Bigg’s has come a long way. We have seen the best times and the worst times of the brand but this innovation have impacted positively on the brand so far.”

“We have not eaten anywhere else in the last one year but here. This outlet gives us the kind of security we want. The meals and facility here can be compared to any international eatery in the world, therefore, I wish to thank the company for sustaining this standard over the past year,” Offorkansi said.

A student, Ms. Faith Ogidiga, who corroborated the earlier exertions by other customers, said that Mr. Bigg’s has improved with the introduction of the combo store.

According to her, “The combo store has changed this negative perception and the brand has lived up to expectation with this innovation.”

UAC Restaurants Limited had said that the new approach promises to sustain excellence in a wide variety of dishes, pastries, and confectionaries to the delight of its teeming consumers, which is the heritage of Mr. Bigg’s.

Speaking on the new combo restaurant, the manager marketing services, Mrs. Eustesia Ogunsusi, said, “The new outlet is designed to sustain the heritage of the 34 years old outfit by raising the customer service to a new level.

“The new store is patterned to deliver high-quality food and good ambiance as the basic standard. The menu offering is aimed at providing a wide variety of choices to meet the customer tastes and trends,” she said.

She said, “We will continue to sustain the quality and standard for our consumers to have a great time.”

HP out with Amplify, groundbreaking global partner program

HP Inc. has unveiled HP Amplify, a first-of-its kind global channel partner program that will drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experiences.

Built on a single, integrated structure, HP Amplify provides the insights, capabilities and collaboration tools needed to drive growth as digital transformation and customer purchasing behaviours continue to evolve. The new program goes into effect November 1, 2020, for commercial partners, with retail partners slated to transition in the second half of 2021.

By consolidating HP’s best partner products, tools and trainings into one intuitive program, HP Amplify removes complexity, making it easier for partners to take advantage of its many benefits and engage customers on a deeper level.

Now comprised of just two distinct tracks – Synergy and Power – with clear compensation levels, HP Amplify provides partners with the flexibility to invest in value-added services and capabilities. The more a partner invests in these capabilities, the higher the rewards.

“Today’s buyer expects streamlined, automated and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment – with data as the new currency – requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets,” said Christoph Schell, HP chief commercial officer.

“HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP – it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today’s environment and beyond – to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey,” he added.

With Amplify, HP is taking decisive actions to capitalise on shifts that have seen customers buying more products and services through digital channels. By so doing, HP is arming partners for future growth and to deliver a more satisfying customer experience.

“HP and its partners have an enormous and exciting opportunity to reinvent the way we do business and our route-to-market,” said Luciana Broggi, HP’s global head of HP Route-to-Market.”

Access Bank finalises acquisition of Kenya’s Transnational Bank

Following its first announcement in October 2019, Nigeria’s largest bank, Access Bank PLC, has announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Transnational Bank PLC, of Kenya (TNB).

The bank made this known through a statement signed by its company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

“Access Bank PLC is pleased to inform the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange of the Bank’s successful completion of the acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc. This follows the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfillment of all conditions precedent to completion,” the statement read.

Commenting on the acquisition, Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank PLC, said, “We are excited to make an entry into the vibrant Kenyan market. We pledge to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. Through the creation of a world class payment system, we will build and support our wholesale and retail customers using our strong customer insights to deliver beyond their expectations.”

“We are indeed grateful to the regulators for the confidence reposed in us throughout this transaction and we acknowledge the support of our team of world class advisors whose hard work made this deal possible,” he added.

Already having a solid retail presence across Africa, Access Bank’s acquisition of TNB will allow it build on its expertise in agricultural financing and deploy its resources to optimize other business segments.

With a long-publicized vision to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank, this entry into the Kenyan market, a key gateway in East Africa, not only brings the Bank closer to that vison, but also enables customers tap into its extensive global network. This network would enable such customers have access to immense business opportunities, robust and efficient digital solutions, competitive products and unrivalled customer experience.

OAAN set to hold virtual AGM

Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) has concluded plans to hold the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, via virtual platform.

OAAN secretariat made this known to journalists recently. It is noteworthy that this year’s AGM won’t be an election AGM as new executives were elected last year to pilot the affairs of the association.

At this year’s AGM, it is expected that the members will be looking at ways to survive and remain relevant at a time when COVID-19 crisis has affected their business operations negatively.

To proffer solution to the challenges affecting the Out-of-Home industry caused by COVID-19 crisis, OAAN recently had a virtual event (Zoom Summit) with the theme, “COVID-19: OOH Business & Emerging Realities” and it is expected that such conversion will continue at the AGM, including discussion on members’ welfare and among others.

Recall, the theme for last year’s AGM was “Future of OOH in Nigeria: Debt, Ethics and Best Practices’’ held on June 21, 2019 at Park Inn By Radisson, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Also, the association elected new members of the executive with Emmanuel Ajufo of Opportunity To See (OTS) emerging as the new president.

Ajufo who was the Vice-President of the immediate past executive led by Mr. Tunde Adedoyin said he was ready to complete the ongoing projects of the immediate past president.

‘’I was the vice-president to the immediate past president and I know where we stopped. So with my new team we will address the research issue which we have not been able to address till the tenure ended.”

Demand pushes FrieslandCampina WAMCO into yoghurt sector

As the Nigerian culinary landscape expands and finds new interpretations for traditional Nigerian cuisine, they are providing incentives for the average Nigerian to become more adventurous with food. From giving local food and ingredients a contemporary lift to trying out and sometimes merging foreign delicacies to fit our taste buds, the way we approach food and the different things we do with it continues to yield excellent results.

Yoghurt has always been an integral part of the cuisine of several Nigerian ethnic groups. Particularly nomadic groups like the Fulani, who have several delicacies including Fura da Nono that uses yoghurt as a primary ingredient. From being a treat for children and adults alike, to serving as the perfect base for a parfait, Nigerians love their yoghurt. And being one of the most vibrant, resourceful and creative people in the world, they like it in the various forms it can possibly take.

The versatility of yoghurt is perhaps why it remains a favourite for many Nigerians who like to blend different tastes together to produce a uniquely different one. Breakfast time finds many Nigerians drinking a glass or pet carton of yoghurt along with their morning meal. Then of course, there is snack time where flavoured yoghurts – Strawberry, plain, and orange being the people’s favorite, are the preferred accompaniments to our favorite snacks. Members of the fit-fam can also attest to the fact that yoghurt is a great treat for our cheat days, and the best side-buddy to our favourite meals.

As a people with adventurous tastes, we are always open to new beverage brands, and with yoghurt, there is always the chance to explore a fresh twist to our beloved dairy. And that’s what FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, the makers of Peak Milk offered us with Peak Yoghurt in three flavours – Plain Sweetened, Strawberry and Orange. Also, in line with its business plan, the company has commissioned a factory for the production of its yoghurt brands.

A relatively new product in the market, it is an offering that grows the line of products Nigeria’s most affable dairy brand offers to the Nigerian market and delivers on its continuing promise to provide nutrient-filled and rich tasting dairy products.