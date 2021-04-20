With top brands in various industries in Nigeria making attempts to offer customer satisfaction with their products and services, Wema Bank Plc has said its customers remain its top priority in terms of service delivery and customer satisfaction.

The bank, in a statement by its Head, Brands and Communications, Mrs. Funmi Falola, said it has consistently pushed the envelope in offering customer satisfaction within and outside the conventional banking needs.

The bank said its alternative channels, including the USSD codes and the ALAT digital banking platform, are consistently available for customers to make all their payments and subscriptions with ease, stressing that these channels were very helpful for customer during the Covid-19-induced lockdown as customers had no need to visit the banking halls thereby compromising their health.

In furtherance of its commitment to giving the best to its customers, the bank explains that it has always strive to identify their needs and provide solutions accordingly. “As the heat of the Coronavirus burned intensely last year, and with the implementation of the strict lockdown measures that hindered a lot of Nigerians and by extension some of the bank’s customers from carrying out their regular business activities, Wema Bank rose to the occasion by identifying the economic challenge this would inadvertently pose.