The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appealed to its customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to pay up outstanding and current bills amounting to over N8 billion from January 2020 to date.

The appeal is contained in a statement signed by Ibrahim Shawai, KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, on Tuesday in Kano.

He explained that the appeal was necessary in view of the huge financial obligation that KEDCO needed to cope with to ensure that the system runs smoothly without hindrance.

“This business of the power sector is a chain reaction that needs all partners to meet their obligation for others to meet theirs.

“Hence, we are appealing to our customers to support us in helping them and our other partners.

“Our customers have attested to the fact that there have been tremendous improvements in power supply in our franchise states and we hope to continue with that improvement to further give them satisfaction and value for their money in line with our customer-first priority.

“However, this is being threatened by the huge amount of outstanding and current bills that are making it difficult for KEDCO to fulfil its financial obligations to its partners who generate and transmit power to it,’’ the statement read in part. (NAN)