Telecommunications subscribers across the country are enjoying the exciting benefits on offer in the newly announced price plan by Globacom, Berekete Plus Plus. Most notable among the benefits is a 700 per cent bonus- 400 per cent for voice and 300 per cent for data on every recharge, to call all networks in Nigeria.

The company made the announcement through a statement issued to the press over the weekend, noting that it had upgraded its customer-centric offering, Berekete, to give unlimited value to millions of subscribers on the Glo network.

Berekete Plus Plus, allows customers to talk endlessly to friends, loved ones, and business partners. It also gives an opportunity for quality browsing time, massive downloads, and the opportunity to watch movies on Glo TV, thus satisfying their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

According to Globacom, “with the offering, every new customer gets a welcome bonus of N1,000 upon successful activation of their lines, which involves registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100, and making a first call. The welcome bonus includes N800 to call all networks at the rate of 75 kobo per second, while N200 will be used for data, which equals 200MB data. The welcome bonus is however a one-off benefit.”

“All recharge of N100 comes with N400 voice bonus for calls to all networks as well as 100MB data bonus on first recharge of the month for browsing. Similarly, N500 recharge gives 550MB data bonus on first recharge of the month and N2,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks . Also customers recharging with N1, 000 will be rewarded with N4,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks and 1,100MB data bonus on first recharge of the month,” the statement further explained.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .