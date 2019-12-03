Following the huge success recorded in the ongoing indoor games promotion, one of the nations’ leading lottery brands, Western Lotto, has decided to extend the period of its ongoing promotion.

The promotion, which began last October, 2019, is expected to run till January 31, 2020.

“As a brand, we set out to empower the people; and that is what we have been doing since inception. This promo has taken it a notch higher and we are glad that we have surpassed our initial projections. We have empowered thousands of people since the promotion began.

“Given the success of the ongoing promotion and the clamour for its extension, the management of Western Lotto has decided to extend the promotion till the 30th January, 2020, as against the initial closing date of 12th December, 2019,” its General Manager, Mr. Tajudeen Usman, explained in a statement:

Usman added: “In the Western Lotto Indoor Games Promo, everyone is a winner.

“As a way of giving stakers more opportunities to win, we have introduced two new exciting 5/90 games known as Western Esho and Western9ja. The result of the games will be released at 1:30pm and 7:30pm daily.”

Western Lotto is rewarding its customers with a lot of exciting gift items, such as Toyota Corolla, motorcycles, generators and phones.

Other items up for grabs are standing fans, fridges, caps and Plasma Television sets.

They also include mobile phones, umbrellas, T-shirts and face caps.

The gift items have been procured and distributed to Western Lotto’s shops and offices across the 23 states of the federation where the gaming company is operating.

“What this means is that winners can claim their gifts from the agents nearest to them, any time, any day,” Usman said.