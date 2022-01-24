By Steve Agbota

Worried over the nation’s increasing debt profile, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has warned the Federal Government against signing the proposed $3.1 billion modernisation contract of the Nigeria Customs Service.

ANLCA President, Tony Iju Nwabunike, gave the during a press conference in Lagos at the weekend after the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the national secretariat. He said the document of the project needs to be scrutinised for the good of the nation before any endorsement. He added that the 20-year project could be another venture that would deepen the country’s debts, even as he urged the government to expedite the deployment of scanners at the ports.

“We want to advise the Federal Government to be careful before signing into law the $3.1billion Customs modernisation project which we heard, will run for 20 years. We urge President Muhammadu Buhari and the Finance Minister to avoid assenting to the deal. Nigeria is already in serious debt and Customs being a strategic non-oil revenue earner for government shouldn’t being tied to another long term repayments for two decades would amount to dfouble jeopardy .” “We call on the National Assembly to ensure the Federal Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Customs Service and all parties involved observe due diligence so the project won’t trap the country in another long debt repayment for 20 years and maybe for lesser value.”