The Acting Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in charge of Katsina Area Command, Alhaji Dalha Wada-Chedi, has cautioned youths against circulating fake news about their activities.

The acting comptroller gave the warning on Wednesday during a Customs/Community forum held at Babban Mutum border Community, in Baure Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

Wada-Chedi urged the youths to report any personnel found wanting to the command instead of circulating it through the social media.

He said that the NCS under the Comptroller General (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), is committed to punishing any personnel found guilty of any offence or corruption.

“The service is one of the Federal Government’s parastatals that does not condone indiscipline by its personnel.

“Therefore, if any of our operatives is found committing any form of offence, you should find a way to have your facts and report to us,” he said.

The acting comptroller said the meeting was aimed at informing the people about government’s policy on illegal exportation of grains and other foodstuffs.

According to him, loyalty of the people of the area to government’s policy may attract the reopening of the border.

Responding, the District Head of Babban Mutum, the Dan Iyan Daura, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, commended the NCS for the initiative.

He promised their continued support to the customs in the discharge of their responsibilities in the area, and called on the youths to do the same.

Abdullahi also appealed to the people of the area not to hesitate in exposing those breaking the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the customs’ acting comptroller was in Jibia and Kongolon borders for a similar event. (NAN)