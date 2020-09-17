Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday announced the appointment of two acting Deputy Comptrollers General of Customs, five acting Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs and effected redeployment of five senior officers.

The spokesman of Customs, Joseph Attah, who made the disclosure in a statement noted that the appointments were made by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Ibrahim Ali, following the statutory retirement of some members of Nigeria Customs Service Management.

The newly appointed are:

DCG Abdullahi Babani – HRD

DCG Mohammed Boyi – NCS TRADOC

ACG Saidu Galadima – ICT/Modernization

SM Modibbo – Zone ‘B’ HQ

ACG Uba Mohammed – E,I&I

ACG Hamza Gummi – T&T

ACG Usman Dakingari – Doctrine & Development (TRADOC)

Those redeployed include: DCG David Chikan from TRADOC to FATS; Comptroller Mohammed Auwal from PHI to PHII; Comptroller Yusuf Garba from Kebbi to PHI

Comptroller Hafiz Kalla from FATS (TS) to Kebbi; Comptroller Bello Jibo from Bauchi/Gombe to Seme

Attah quoted the CGC as describing the appointments and redeployments as parts of the strategic steps taken to consolidate and build on the gains of the ongoing reforms in the Service.