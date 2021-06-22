From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said two acting Deputy Comptroller General of Customs (DCGs) and six acting Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACGs) have been appointed.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, in a statement said that the management also redeployed nine senior officers.

The newly appointed Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs) are; Katherine Ekekezie to take charge of Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentive (Exc, FTZ & II) and Elton Edorhe in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection (E,I&I).

The appointed ACGs are Kayode Olusemire, who takes charge as Coordinator, Zone C, Port Harcourt; Obi Ekwealor, Human Resources & Development; Bede Anyanwu, Strategic Research and Policy (SR&P); Lena Oyama – Board; Florence Inuk, TRADOC (Doctrine & Development) and Lami Wushishi – (Excise, FTZ & II).

Those redeployed include ACG Modupe Aremu from Excise FTZ & II to Zone ‘A’ Headquarters; ACG Jack Ajoku from SR&P to Zone ‘D’ Headquarters; ACG Uba Mohammed from E,I&I to Zone ‘B’ Headquarters and ACG Usman Dakingari from TRADOC (Doctrine & Development) to E,I&I.

Others are Comptroller Ifueko Babalola who takes charge of Port Harcourt Oil & Gas as Area Controller, Uche Ngozi assumes duty as Controller Ondo/Ekiti Command, Danlami Haruna, Controller Bauchi /Gombe), Sambo Dangaladima, Controller Murtala Muhammed Airport Command (MMAC) while Ag. Comptroller Enonche Ochiba takes over Western Marine Command.

According to Attah, all the appointments and redeployment take immediate effect.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, while congratulating the newly appointed officers, charged them to live up to the new responsibilities they have been assigned to.