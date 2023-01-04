From Uche Usim, Abuja

In line with its resolve to reward hard work and dedication, the Board of the Nigeria Customs Services has approved the appointment of three Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) and the promotion of 1,490 senior officers of general duty and support staff to various ranks with effect from 1st January, 2022.

A breakdown of the appointments are:ACG Greg Itotoh, ACG Festus Okun and ACG Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Some of the newly promoted Comptrollers are the Customs National PRO, Timi Bomodi, Musa Omale, Zanna Chiroma, Stanley Nwankwo, Ajibola Odusanya, Paul Ekpenyong, Abubakar Umar, Maureen Ajuzieogu, MO Bewaji, among others.

64 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs) were promoted to Comptrollers of Customs (CCs), while 128

Assistant Comptrollers (ACs) moved to Deputy Comptrollers (DCs). 89 Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSCs) moved to Assistant Comptrollers (ACs), while 220 Superintendents of Customs (SCs) moved to Chief Superintendent Customs (CSCs).

107 Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSCs) were promoted to Superintendents of Customs (SCs).

302 Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) moved to Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSCs); 223 Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II) to Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) and

357 Inspectors of Customs (ICs) to Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II).

Similarly, the Management of the Nigeria Customs earlier approved the promotion of 1, 252 men within the ranks of Inspectors and Customs Assistant cadres.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali congratulated the newly appointed and promoted Officers. In his message, he charged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring the Service achieves its set out goals.