From Uche Usim, Abuja

After a long delay, the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service on Monday night announced the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller Generals, 11 Assistant Comptroller Generals and the promotion of 2,707 senior officers to various ranks with effect from 1st January, 2020.

Daily Sun learnt that the mass promotion was expected to have taken place late last year as the promotion examination and interviews took place long before then but was stalled for undisclosed reasons.

According to the Deputy National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Timi Bomodi, the appointed DCGs are; Abdullahi Babani, Mohammed Boyi, Elton Edorhe and Katherine Ekekezie.

For the ACG cadre, they are; Hamza Gumi, Mohammed Abba-Kura, Saidu Galadima, Gimba Umar, Obi Ekwealor, Bede Anyanwu, Mohammed Uba Garba, Kayode Olusemire, Lena Oyama, Florence Inuk and Lami Wushishi.

Some of the newly promoted Comptrollers are the Customs National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, Babajide Adeniyi, Anthony Udeze, Suleiman Chiroma, among others.

The full statistics of the board approval is as follows: four DCGs, 11 ACGs, 35 Comptrollers, 64 Deputy Comptrollers, 118 Assistant Controllers, 244 Chief Superintendent of Customs, 399 Superintendent of Customs, 995 Deputy Superintendent of Customs, among others.

Of the 2,707 senior officers promoted, 204 are support staff.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali congratulated the newly appointed and promoted Officers. He further charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

