Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service has appointed Yusuf Bashar, an Acting Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) to head its Information Communication Technology – Modernisation Unit nationwide. The spokesman of Customs, Joseph Attah who confirmed the development to Saturday Sun said Bashar was recently promoted to Acting ACG from his previous rank of Comptroller.

He announced that Bashar is taking over from Benjamin Aber, an Assistant Comptroller General, who is proceeding on retirement. He added that Bashar served as Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port between 2016 and 2018 and earned four commendation letters from the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali for various outstanding feats.

“He achieved increased revenue collection, strict anti-smuggling enforcement, trade facilitation and promoted ease of doing lawful business without compromising national security. This earned the command, under him, an award from the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Bashar was overseeing the conception and development of different NCS modernization and ICT development drive from the Initial Zuma program of capacity building blocks and the automation of all payment and taxes to ensure transparency of service delivery”, Attah noted.