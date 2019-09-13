Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service has appointment Yusuf Bashar, an Acting Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) to head its Information Communication Technology – Modernisation Unit nationwide.

The Spokesman of Customs, Joseph Attah who confirmed the development to Saturday Sun said Bashar was recently promoted to Acting ACG from his previous rank of Comptroller.

He said “Bashar is taking over from Benjamin Aber, an Assistant Comptroller General who is proceeding on retirement. Bashar has close to two decades experience in the heart of Customs ICT operations from stages of Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), ASYCUDA ++, Pre Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) and ongoing Nigeria Customs Information System ( NICIS). He was a Comptroller in the PAAR Ruling Centre”.

He added that Bashar served as Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port between 2016 and 2018 and earned four commendation letters from the Controller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali for various outstanding feats.

“He achieved increased revenue collection, strict anti- smuggling enforcement, trade facilitation and promoted ease of doing lawful business without compromising national security.

“This earned the command, under him, an award from the World Customs Organisation (WCO)

“Under his watch, Tin Can Customs deployed ICT cargo profiling that resulted in the discovery of concealed pump action rifles at different times totaling 2010 various units of weaponry.

His command Intercepted large quantity of cocaine substance with the street value of N3 billion (naira)concealed as a chemical called virgin cellulose

“He coordinated Interception of 2 Sport Utility Vehicles stolen from from the United States of America and these were later handed over to the INTERPOL for repatriation to the owners

“Bashar was overseeing the conception and development of different NCS Modernization and ICT development drive from the Initial Zuma program of capacity building blocks and the automation of all payment and taxes to ensure transparency of service delivery”, Attah noted.