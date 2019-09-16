Zika Bobby

Yusuf Bashar, a Comptroller of Customs, has been promoted to the rank of Acting Assistant Comptroller General (ACG).

In a statement by Joseph Attah, Customs Public Relations Officer, Bashar will be in charge of Information Communication Technology – Modernisation Unit of the service headquarters.

Bashar is taking over from Benjamin Aber, an Assistant Comptroller General who is proceeding on retirement.

He had served as Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port between 2016 and 2018 and earned four commendation letters from the Controller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali for various outstanding feats.

He achieved increased revenue collection, strict anti- smuggling enforcement, trade facilitation and promoted ease of doing lawful business without compromising national security. This earned the command, under him, an award from the World Customs Organisation (WCO)

Under his watch, Tin Can Customs deployed ICT cargo profiling that resulted in the discovery of concealed pump action rifles at different times totaling 2010 various units of weaponry. His command Intercepted large quantity of cocaine substance with the street value of N3 billion concealed as a chemical called virgin cellulose.