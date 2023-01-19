From Uche Usim, Abuja

To fill vacancies created by the retirement of some management staff, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, has approved the appointment and redeployment of Deputy Comptroller Generals and Assistant Comptroller Generals to ensure effective service delivery.

A breakdown of the appointments is as follows: E.I Edorhe is now the acting DCG Finance, Administration and Technical Service, H.K Gummi is now Ag DCG Tariff and Trade, M. Abba-Kura, Ag DCG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, A.G Said, Ag DCG Human Resource Development, J.P Ajoku Ag DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; B.A Adeniyi, Ag DCG Strategic Research and Policy, among others. 11 ACGs were also appointment in acting capacities.