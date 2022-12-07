By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Operatives of the Zone A Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday said it arrested 14 suspected smugglers in connection with the smuggling of 85,300 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, 8,999 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice and other contraband worth a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.021 billion in the month of November 2022.

The acting Comptroller, FOU, Zone A, acting Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos, said the typical of lawless smugglers and enemies of the national economy, their expected desperation exhibited towards the end of the year has reared its ugly head.

According to him, ahead of the yuletide season, Federal Operations Unit in Zone A has recharged its all round the clock operations across all South West states of the country, lawfully confronting smugglers and duty evaders as provided for in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

“Without exception to the month of November, we have continually intensified our onslaught against smuggling. Dutiful implementation of Customs extant laws by this unit has yielded seizures worth a total duty paid value (DPV) of N1,021 billion. Prominent among the seized items are; 8,999 bags of foreign parboiled rice X 50kg (approximately 15 trailer loads) and 85,300 litres of PMS.

“Others are 812 pieces of used tyres, 1x 40 FT Container STC Charcoal, 2x 20 FT Container containing 4,004 cartons of Tomato Paste, five units of used vehicles (Tokunbo), 40 cartons of 4 &5 litres of vegetable oil 8. 128 parcels of Indian Hemp,13 cartons of knock out and 243 bales of used clothing 11. 2,976 cartons of new shoes 12. 37 cartons of used poultry,” he said.

However, he noted that 14 suspects were arrested for different offences during the period under review, adding that 13 were released on administrative bail, while one is in custody.

“We were able to achieve the collection of N43.530 million through issued uncompromising demand notices (DN) to collect the detected and identified shortfalls in duty payments. It is worthy of emphasis that the collected revenue would have been lost through different modes of duty evasion such as undervaluation, under-declaration, application of wrong Harmonised System (HS) codes and false declarations, but for our meticulous oversight and prevention as a layer of checks.

“As the year draws to a close, let me reiterate our warning to smugglers, intending smugglers and their collaborators; that FOU Zone A, would watch, remain active and vigilant at all times. We shall vigorously go after them wherever they travel through, or store smuggled items, even if the smuggled goods are stored in their bedrooms, we shall lawfully swoop on them. It is an ongoing battle that we shall not relent on,” he said.

Without mincing words, he said that smugglers would be confronted with the worst Christmas in their life of crime, this December.

“Not only are we going to seize their wares, but we are also determined to arrest them for prosecution,” he warned.