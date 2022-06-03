By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit (FOU), zone A, yesterday said it arrested 16 suspected smugglers for various Customs crimes, 16 trucks of foreign rice and other contraband smuggled into the country from neighboring Benin Republic.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), FOU Zone A, Deputy Comptroller, Hussein Ejibunu, said aside the 16 trucks of foreign parboiled rice that were seized, 599 cartons of frozen poultry products were also intercepted by the unit.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, the unit has now renewed vigour with which it fights the menace of smuggling, having re-strategised its operations to block revenue leakages and curb importation and exportation of prohibited goods.

He however, put the Duty Paid Value (DPV), of the seized items at N818.1million.

Ejibunu said the unit also intercepted 41,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 9,917 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice; 116.3 kilograms of Indian Hemp; 29 units of motor cycles; 54 cartons of creams and 3,260 pairs of used shoes among others

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .