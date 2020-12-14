From Uche Usim, Abuja

In what may be described as a plus for Nigeria towards winning the war against insecurity, officers of Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone B, on information patrol along Yauri, Zamare water side in Kebbi State, intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice.

The Public Relations Officer of the Customs, Joseph Attah, who made the disclosure in a statement said that the bags, upon careful examination, were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges.

“Three men were immediately arrested and are being detained while preliminary investigation is ongoing”, he stated.

He quoted the Controller of FOU, Zone B, Hamisu Albashir as describing the feat as a signal to all those who may be planning to bring any harmful items into the country through the Zone B corridor.

Attah added that the Controller called on members of the public, especially border community dwellers to provide credible information to guarantee effective border security.