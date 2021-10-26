By Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it has arrested a total of 37 suspects for various offences, even as it decried unlawful attacks on the officers attached to the unit while carrying out their lawful duties.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos during the weekend, the acting Customs Area Controller, Zone A, Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said out of the 37 suspects arrested, six have been charged to court, 12 on administrative bail while 19 are still in custody waiting to be charged to court or be released through bail. He said the Unit also intercepted various prohibited goods worth N723.2million in the last three weeks, which include 8,000 bags of smuggled rice at 50kg each; 1,419 jerrycans of vegetable oil; 1,301 bales and 128 sacks of secondhand clothing, 621 cartons of expired medicaments; 635 cartons of wine; 1,046 pieces of used tyres and 21 cartons of cutlasses at 60 pieces each.

Others are 531 pieces of used compressor; 986 cartons of chocolate biscuit; 229 wraps of Indian hemp; 856 jerrycans of petrol at 25 litres each; 1,516 cartons of frozen poultry products; 751 pieces of AAA cartridges (7Omm) of live ammunition; 18 units of motorcycles, inclusive of 80 means of conveyance.

Ejibunu further revealed that the aforementioned seizures were intercepted at different flashpoints in the zone prominent among them included Ado-Odo, ldogo, Sokoto-ljoun, Ohunbe, llaro, Atan, Abeokuta/Sagamu interchange, ijebu-Ode in Ogun State.

