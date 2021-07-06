By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ Owerri said it intercepted tramadol and other contraband goods with a duty paid value (DPV) of N99,820 million from April to June 2021.

In the months under review, five suspects were arrested in connection to the seizures, which include 45 rolls containing 4,500 sachets of 225mg of royal brand of tramadol, 210 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 18 parcels of Indian Hemp, 19, 725 sachets of diazepam tablet, 98 bales of used clothing, 220 cartons of foreign tomatoes paste, 12 cartons of foreign Johnson soap, 240 pieces of used tyres, 668 pairs of used shoes, among others mostly intercepted along Okada-Benin/Lagos expressway.

Comptroller Yusuf Lawal Psc reiterated that even though smuggling is a global phenomenon that cannot be eradicated entirely, invites all hands to be on deck, so that it could be reduced to its barest minimum.

He commended the resilience and doggedness of his officers and men that brought about the seizures, adding that only God knew what would have happened if the tramadol got to the wrong hand at this trying moment as the negative consequences can not be over-emphasised.

