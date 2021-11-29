By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ (FOUC) said it has seized an armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User Certificate and other contraband goods worth N318,154,742 million.

The FOUC Comptroller, Mr Ali Ibrahim, who disclosed this while showcasing the seized items as he addressed newsmen in Owerri, said the command also arrested seven persons allegedly involved in smuggling during the period.

Ibrahim listed other seized items to include eight other vehicles worth N158,734,742 million and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals worth N11,760,000 million.

“Other seized items were 304 pieces of used tyres worth N4,560,000million, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing worth N131,400,000million and 32,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as Diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth N11,700,000 million,” he said.

Ibrahim said that the seized goods were intercepted along different routes, which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo roads with seven suspects arrested. He thanked the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) for his logistics support to the Zone and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him

