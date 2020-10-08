Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a Dubai bound passenger, Sanusi Labaran, with a total of 5,342 pieces of Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) cards at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The suspect has been handed over to the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for proper investigation.

According to NCS ,the suspect had concealed the ATM cards belonging to different banks inside two Ghana- Must- Go bags of beans.

Speaking while handing over the suspect, the Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Ahmed Nasiru, said that the suspect was on his way to board an Ethiopia Airline when he was apprehended by the officers during screening.

Nasiru ,explained that following the arrest, he alerted the Controller General of the Nigeria Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali (retired), who in turn directed that the suspect be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation.

The zonal commander of the EFCC, Mr Sanusi Aliyu while taking over the case, assured that the Commission would promptly and diligently investigate the matter.

He noted that the unusual quantities of the ATM cards in his possession, including the fact that the suspect had a resident permit in Dubai underlined the fact that he properly had been in the alleged crime for sometime now.