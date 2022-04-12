Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has charged newly promoted officers to step up their commitment to service by justifying the confidence reposed in them.

Ali gave the charge on Monday in Abuja, while decorating 25 newly promoted officers, stressing that promotion was a call to higher responsibilities, and urged them to redouble efforts, in line with their new ranks.

“I must congratulate the newly promoted officers for a well-deserved elevation. The standard we have set must continue, so we can sustain the legacy.

“The promotion was based on merit. As long as an officer works hard, he deserves a promotion.

“Every promotion comes with an additional responsibility. Your conduct must change, in order to fit the rank you are now wearing. There must be an improvement in your performance,” he said.

The Customs boss added that discipline was the bedrock of the service, and urged all affected officers to make discipline their watchword.

“Any misbehaviour by any officer will be punished. Only recently, we embarked on dismissal and demotion of officers who failed to be disciplined.

“Do the right thing and earn your respect. Do your best to be good leaders,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, expressed gratitude to the management of the service for elevating them to their new ranks.

He promised that they would all live up to expectations, as well as discharge their duties as expected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 25 officers were promoted, 10 of whom were Deputy Comptrollers, now elevated to Comptrollers. (NAN)