The management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has urged newly promoted officers of the service to ensure trade compliance and integrity at all levels to increase government’s revenue.

Speaking at the decoration of the officers of Zone A, yesterday in Lagos, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), called on the new officers to work diligently to justify their promotions.

Ali, who was represented by the Zone A Coordinator of the service, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, (ACG), Kathleen Ekekezie said the promotion had given the officers high responsibilities to deliver by carrying out their work diligently, as their positions have changed.

He added that it is the thought of Customs’ management to make officers happy and the recent promotion is part of it. “This is not the first time some of the promoted officers are making attempt to get to this rank. I’m going to convey your gratitude to the Comptroller General, to tell him how happy you are. I’m sure that with this new rank, you are going to do things better than you used to do when you were deputy comptrollers. You are going to do things beautifully well now.

“I want to remind us that here in Zone A, our trade is absolute compliance at all levels and in everything. Compliance is not just meant for traders alone, it is also for Customs officers. So, maintain compliance at all levels so that the Customs CG won’t regret allowing such promotion.”

He said the new Comptrollers must instill compliance at all levels, coupled with the level of traders they meet everyday and with the officers that are going to serve under them. He further urged them to maintain compliance, show integrity and do things diligently.

“We are telling you today that you just have to be compliant and instill compliance at all levels and you must show integrity, that is the decree for this zone. You are going to find out that some of you will soon become Area Comptrollers and when you find yourself in that position, remember that everybody under you must be coached, mentored and then you sit back and wait for the feedback.”