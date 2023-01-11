Scores of newly-promoted Customs officers were in jubilant mood on Tuesday, as the Comptroller General of the Service, Hameed Ali, decorated them with their new ranks.

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service, last week, approved the appointment of three Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) and the promotion of 1,490 senior officers of general duty and support staff to various ranks with effect from 1st January, 2022.

At the decoration ceremony held at the Customs headquarters in Abuja, Ali, while congratulating those promoted, also charged them to work harder, exhibit exemplary conduct and generally live above board in all their dealings.

He said: “Promotion comes with a lot of responsibilities. You’re now more visible. You now know that you’re expected to give more and do more. The expectations are high. This is a step forward. At Customs, we have a SOP as regards promotion. I play no role in promotion but ensure the standards are met. Once you conduct yourselves well and pass your exams, you will be promoted.

“We must work hard to bring in revenue and facilitate trade. We should not disgrace the Service. You most be responsible people at all times. It’s a privilege that out of over 200 million people, 15,000 of us are at Customs. A lot of people are itching to be like you. Let’s continue to do the right thing. Let us follow our conscience”.

Responding on behalf of those promoted, ACG Gregory Itotoh assured the Customs boss of quality service and robust output.

“We will deliver. We will not disappoint you. There could be mistakes here and there but kindly forgive our errors. To err is human”, he said.

The three recently-appointed ACGs are; Gregory Itotoh, Festus Okun and Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Some of the newly promoted Comptrollers are the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Mr Timi Bomodi, Musa Omale, Zanna Chiroma, Stanley Nwankwo, Ajibola Odusanya, Paul Ekpenyong, Abubakar Umar, Maureen Ajuzieogu, MO Bewaji, among others.

64 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs) were promoted to Comptrollers of Customs (CCs), while 128

Assistant Comptrollers (ACs) moved to Deputy Comptrollers (DCs). 89 Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSCs) moved to Assistant Comptrollers (ACs), while 220 Superintendents of Customs (SCs) moved to Chief Superintendent Customs (CSCs).

107 Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSCs) were promoted to Superintendents of Customs (SCs).

302 Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) moved to Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSCs); 223 Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II) to Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) and 357 Inspectors of Customs (ICs) to Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II).

Similarly, the Management of the Nigeria Customs earlier approved the promotion of 1, 252 men within the ranks of Inspectors and Customs Assistant cadres.

