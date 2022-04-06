By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday graduated 415 cadets under the basic training Course 1 as full Customs Officers into the Service.

Speaking at the Passing Out Parade (POP) ceremony at the training college Ikeja, the Zonal Co-ordinator Zone A and Assistant Controller General of Customs, Mrs Modupe Aremu, said that the cadets were carefully and thoroughly selected out of numerous applicants from different parts of the country through a rigorous and transparent process which, is in compliance with the Federal Character Principle as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.

According to her, the cadets all represent the 774 Local governments across the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT.

However, she warned the new officers that any act of indiscipline, disloyalty to the Service, including disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination will be decisively dealt with and defaulters shown the way out of the service.

Consequently, she implore the new officers to avail themselves of the provisions of the Public Service Rule, the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45 LFN 2004 and the NCS Scheme of Service

The ACG appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col Hameed Ibrahim All (Rtd), stating that without his support, the training would not have been possible.

“It is evident that the CGC is a man of few words but tremendous will und actions and this is apparent under the 3R mandate which is to Reform, Restructure and Raise Revenue and that is what you are part of today.

“We must give credit to the Customs Training College which has for the past three months transformed, tutored and nurtured these cadets that are before us today.

“The Nigeria Customs Service, as you know is involved in Security Operations, Anti Smuggling Activities, Revenue Generation indiscipline. It is a paramilitary organization that has zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct.

Speaking earlier, the Customs Training Commandant of the college, Controller Mustapha Sariki-Kebbi noted that the POP for 415 cadets was very tasking and challenging because it was compressed to three months instead of six months.