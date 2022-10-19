From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Customs Comptroller in charge of the Trade Facilitation Unit of the Service, Anthony Ayalogu has died at the age of 57.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the late Comptroller was in transit on an official assignment when he suddenly took ill upon arrival at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and lost consciousness.

“All efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead at 2020 hours on Monday, 17th October 2022 at 465 Nigerian Airforce Hospital Kano.

The statement noted that late Comptroller Anthony Ayalogu hailed from Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State. He held a Bachelor’s Degree in Botany from the University of Port Harcourt and was enlisted into the Nigeria Customs Service on September 24, 1991, as cadet Assistant Superintendent.

“Comptroller Ayalogu who was a Fellow at the World Customs Organization (WCO) took over as Comptroller of Trade Facilitation on 31 January 2022. He had an outstanding career as the reform champion of the Nigeria Customs Service and had previously served at the System Audit Unit under the Tariff and Trade Department. He is survived by a wife and children.

The Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), CFR and the entire Officers and men commiserate with the family and friends of the Late Comptroller Anthony Ayalogu. He was a true champion and will be sorely missed. We pray God grants the Ayalogu family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.