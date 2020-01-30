Zika Bobby

Customs Area Controller of Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command, Lagos, Comptroller Morenike Oladunni, has urged officers to step up efforts at doubling revenue in 2020.

Addressing stakeholders including importers, licensed customs agents and customs officers at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, Oladunni described the collection of the 2019 collection, which was 49.1 per cent above the yearly target as a good feat that could be improved upon.

She lauded the uncompromising stance of customs officers deployed to the command and advised users of the terminal to always be compliant with extant rules guiding import and export in all their dealings.

“I see my officers and port users on motorcycles most times, struggling to get to work on time. In my bid to meet up too, I have had cause to alight from my car and walk to my office. Our individual and collective efforts has paid off but we must not rest on our oars . We have more work to do. Last year’s challenges are still here and we must not allow ourselves to be limited by them because government is working to address them,” she said

Also speaking at the meeting, a foremost licenced customs agent, Lucky Amiwero commended KLT Customs for improved stakeholders satisfaction, legitimate trade facilitation and maximum revenue collection.

Amiwero advised customs agents to challenge concessionaires like Bollore Transport and Logistics, who was alleged to have arbitrarily increased demurrage charges from N45,000 to N120,000. Amiwero advised agents to be united in jointly putting up a letter to the government on the need to properly regulate port operators as a way of checking abuse.

On the planned diversion of cargoes destined for Lagos ports to ports in other parts of the country, Amiwero said it is a breach on the law of carriage to change the port of destination without importers consent.

According to him, the idea will be challenged as importers will not be willing to bear extra costs emanating from the diversions.