The Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Command, has distributed some relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Yobe, North East region.

The service said the measure was in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to cushion the effect of Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Public Relation Officer of Customs, DC Joseph Attah, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Attah sexplined that the distribution of relief materials was also aimed at donating all perishable seized goods by Customs to the IDPs in the North East.

He listed the items allocated to Yobe for distribution as 6,900 bags of 50kg Rice. 50 kegs of Vegetable oil (25 litres), 110 bales of Second hand clothing, 42 sacks of Second hand handbags, and 4,357 bags of Mosquito coils.

The spokesman said that the logistics and transportation of the relief items from Kwara to Yobe was supervised by the Nigerian Army.

Attah said that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated various and continuous actions by government at different levels to prevent and stop the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“This is to react to pains associated with the effects of the lockdown in some parts of the country, as some Nigerians have taken to the social media to call on Nigeria Customs Service to share seized rice and other edible items to members of the public.

“While some of these calls appear well intended, others had attempted to create the impression that Custom officers have the liberty to use seized items as they deem fit.

“Some even mischievously impugned that the items may have already been shared to cronies,” Attah said.

According to him, it is necessary to explain that in line with the provision of Section 167 (2) of CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004;

“Seized items upon condemnation and forfeiture to the federal government by a competent Court of jurisdiction are kept in government warehouses pending government directive on its disposal”.

He said that as a responsible agency of government, the NCS appreciates the opportunity of contributing its quota to federal government’s continuous efforts to provide relief for Nigerians in this difficult time.

“NCS remains committed to strictly adhering to all extant laws governing seized and overtime cargoes.

“Despite the prevailing risks, the Service will continue to discharge its functions of securing the land borders and collection of revenue that is needed during and post COVID-19 pandemic period,” he said.

Attah said that it should be noted that only edible items certified fit for human consumption by NAFDAC would be released to the public.

He therefore urged officers and men to remain focused on service delivery, saying that the CGC reminds the operatives and all Nigerians on the need to obey all directives of government and medical experts, in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus. (NAN)