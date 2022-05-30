From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Hameed Ibrahim Ali, on Monday, disclosed that $176 billion revenue will be generated into the federal government’s coffers within 20 years through its e-Customs project.

He made the disclosure at the signing of the NCS modernization project concession agreement in Abuja.

Ali also debunked rumours that the coming into operation of the project will lead to mass sack of officers as the Service was in dire need of more hands to raise its number of officers from 15,000 to 30,000 for greater efficiency.

According to him, the $3.2 billion e-Customs project to be financed by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and managed by Huawei Technologies Limited under a 20-year concession window, will quadruple Customs’ current N210 billion monthly revenue collection.

He disclosed that the project ought to have commenced two years ago but could not due to unforeseen exigencies.

Ali added that the e-Customs project will not only swell government revenue, but will scrub off operational tardiness, enhance productivity, boost global competitiveness, eliminate arbitrariness, drastically reduce human error and interference and ultimately change the entire Customs operational landscape.

He said: ” the journey has been long and torturous. But we’ve eventually signed the dotted lines. I want to appreciate the ICRC for the commitment to see the project to fruition.

“I appreciate our partners, Huawei Technologies Limited. They have been part of it. We had to go to China a couple of times. Today, we’re going to become a fully digitised Service. I thank the AFC for financing this project on behalf of the entire Nigerians.

“The success of this project will be on the global map. We are going to hit the ground running. It’s a very beneficial project especially as it’ll garner $176 billion for the concession period. We are likely to surpass that. It’s a 20-year project by which time all aspects of it would have been deployed and Nigerians will decide whether to own it or allow it run as a concession.

“Soon, we will invite Mr President to flag off this project but before then, work starts in earnest. There are rumours that it’ll weed off officers, it’s not true. If anything, we have 15,000 officers but we need nothing less than 30,000 to efficiently carry our our mandate.

“But we must be all be computer literate. It’ll be a total paperless operation. Our import, export, clearance processes will be completely digitised. We will enhance and sanitise the process. We will orient everyone to key into it. We are looking forward to triple our finances and the 7% commission for revenue collection is a big deal for us”, he explained.

Also speaking at the event, the Acting Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Michael Ohiani, described the project as revolutionary, adding that it would bring digital smart proceses and procedures to Customs operations.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other government agencies involved in midwifing the project.

“This is a migration from analogue to digital. We urge the concessionaire to stick to the rules of engagement as we will be monitoring the project every step of the way”, he stated.

In his remarks, a representative of the Project partners, Huawei Technologies Limited, Kelvin Yang assured that all deliverables were in place, adding that process automation and paperless Customs will be fully achieved.

Alhaji Saleh Amodu, Chairman, Project Modernization Limited, in his address hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the project and thanked the Customs boss for envisioning it.

He noted that the need for global modernization requires agile response from Nigeria as a nation.

He said the project will ease export and simplify import and earn Forex for the country.

“We are ready to hit the ground running and the capital outlay of $3.2 billion is being worked out with AFC.

The target of $176 billion will be achieved if not surpassed. There’ll business growth, improvement in global supply chain and creating employment”, he stated.

Also speaking, Halima Ibrahim Abba, the Special Assistant to Chief Investment Officer at AFC said that the project will serve as a template for other African nations to emulate.

