The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ikeja, Lagos, has declared seizure of 113 exotic cars and other contraband valued at N2 billion, between last February 6 to April 16.

At a media briefing yesterday, the Area controller, Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu, who disclosed this said the seizures were made possible through intelligence network Team of its officers and men.

According to him, out of 113 vehicles Intercepted, 60 are on detention while 53 are seized, adding that “some of these cars are 2019 model including a range Rover Bullet proof (Auto Bio) Jeep, and were intercepted because they passed through borders instead of the ports, besides they lack authentic documents,”

The Area controller also disclosed that 13,810 bags of prohibited rice (25kg per bag), valued at N190,961,320 were seized within the period as well as 12 parcels of Indian hemp valued at N960,000. Others are180 Jerry cans of vegetable oil (28 litters each), valued at N1,440,000 and 157 bales of used cloths valued at N9.42 million were seized. Also, 265 pieces of used tyres valued at N1.855 million and 200 cartoons of frozen poultry products valued at N1.4 million were part of the seizure.

Comptroller Mohammed also said that, 24 pieces of used compressors valued at N360,000 and 1000 sachets of Tramadol drug valued at N250,000, were intercepted as well.