Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The comptroller in charge of the Federal Operations Units, Zone B, Kaduna, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Sarkin Kebbi Mustapha, has said that the agency has frozen accounts of Nigerians smuggling rice into the country through Benin Republic.

“We have frozen accounts of Nigerians in Benin Republic who smuggled rice into the country, because we know them. Their finances are no longer in their hands to carry on the illegal businesses. So they will find it difficult to operate the illegal business. I can tell you that 99 percent of rice in Benin republic are destined for Nigeria’s market,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha, during a press briefing on the activities of the zone in the last three months, said items, including 4,893 bags of rice worth over N304 million, were seized from smugglers during the period under review.