By Steve Agbota

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated over N1.003 trillion and remitted into federation account in the first half of year 2021.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, shows that the revenue generated was against the N713,548 billion with a positive difference of N290,204 billion, adding that hitting the Trillion-Naira mark within 6 months is unprecedented in the Service.

According to him, the feat is as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

“The Service revenue profile continues to be on the increase due to on-going reforms that exploits the potentials of technology: through robust automation of the processes and procedures, deploys Officers strictly based on the Standard Operating Procedure, robust stakeholder sensitization resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance and improved working relationship with the National Assembly e.t.c.

“As stated by the CGC earlier in the year, it is always the desire of the Service to generate more revenue than what is set for it, given favorable environment. NCS will always be willing and happy to break its records as it is in this case of over N1 trillion in six months,” he added.

According to him, In line with the recommendation of the tripartite meeting (Customs administrations of Nigeria, Benin and Niger) which was adopted by the government, the Joint Border Patrol teams are operating at both sides of the land borders sharing intelligence that help to deal with the challenges of cross border crimes and criminalities.

However, he said the Service between January to June 2021 effected a total number of 2,333 assorted seizures with duty paid value of N4,422 billion, adding that some of these seizures include dangerous items like arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and food items like rice, vegetable oil etc that could have had grave consequences on national security and economy.

“You may recall that on May 31, 2021, the Service announced its intention to verify all privately owned aircraft in Nigeria between June 7 to July 6, 2021. At the end of the verification period, a total of 58 private aircraft owners complied…”

