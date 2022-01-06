By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it generated the sum of N2.240 trillion in revenue for the year 2021, just as the amount generated was over the target of N1,678 trillion set for the year.

Commenting on this feat in a statement released by the National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, quoted the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd), saying that the revenue generated was over the sum of N1,562 trillion generated in 2020 representing 43.45 per cent increase.

However, Ali described the revenue generated as a result of the resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

‘The service revenue generation profile has continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the Service insist on the strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure, strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department.

‘Automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process, robust stakeholder sensitization resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance and increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves,’ he added.

In the same vein, he said the Service efforts to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of the nation’s citizens, economy and the well-being of people resulted in the seizures of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13,796,646,685.60 and 160 suspects at different levels of investigation or prosecution.

‘Other landmark achievements in 2021 that are capable of boosting national security and economy are the installation of three (3) brand new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports.

‘Introduction of mobile tracker: A mobile application that enables individuals to remotely validate any declaration/payment and most importantly the status of any vehicle/cargo at any point. It can be installed on mobile devices.

‘Introduction of Standard Operating Procedure for the use of Scanners. Acquisition of rugged, gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment. E-customs take-off process now at the stage of the final signing of the agreement,’ he added.

He said all these are expected to impact positively on trade facilitation, fight smuggling, block revenue leakages and significantly impact on revenue generation and national security, adding that NCS management recognizes the selfless efforts of officers and men who remained undaunted throughout the year resulting in these achievements.

In the light of this, Ali commends all officers and men for their doggedness and charges all to do more in the New Year.

He also appreciates and commends the increasing numbers of compliant traders noting that compliance is a patriotic thing to do by citizens who desire a better nation.

While giving the assurances of the Service determination to continuously seek ways of making it easy for stakeholders to comply, the CGC prayed for the repose of the souls of operatives who paid the supreme price in the course of fighting smugglers. The living, he said must sustain the fight in honour of the departed.

‘NCS remains totally committed to the course of protecting national security and economy, we call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities.’