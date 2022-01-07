By Steve Agbota

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it generateda total of N2,240 trillion for the year 2021, as against the target of N1,678 trillion set for the year.

A statement released by the National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, quoted the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col, Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) as saying that the revenue generated was over the sum of N1,562 trillion generated in 2020 representing 43.45 per cent increase.

However, Ali described the revenue generated as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

“The Service revenue generation profile has continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the Service insist on: strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure, strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department.

“Automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process, robust stakeholder sensitization resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance and increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves,” he added. In the same vein, he said the Service efforts to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of the nation’s citizens, economy and the well-being of people resulted in the seizures of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13,796,646,685.60 and 160 suspects at different levels of investigation or prosecution.

“Other landmark achievements in 2021 that are capable of boosting national security and economy are the installation of three (3) brand new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports.

“Introduction of mobile tracker: A mobile application that enables individuals to remotely validate any declaration/payment and most importantly the status of any vehicle/cargo at any point. It can be installed in mobile devices. “Introduction of Standard Operating Procedure for the use of Scanners. Acquisition of rugged, gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment. E-customs take-off process now at the stage of final signing of agreement,” he added.