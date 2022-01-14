From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigeria Customs Service in Sokoto and Zamfara states says it has generated the sum of N2,329,765,906.73 and recorded Twenty two seizures of different kinds of contrabands in 2021

According to a statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Tahir Balarabe Yusuf, the revenue was the highest collected so far by the Command when compared to previous years.

The statement quoted the Area Controller, Comptroller Abdulhameed Ma’aji to have attributed the successes recorded to the leadership provided by the Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.) and the active management of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He also noted that the resilience and commitment of the Officers and men of the Command who have been exercising their duties in line with extant laws and regulations of the Service contributed to the success.

The Controller recalled that, the Command had recorded the first formal documented export value chain of Onion through the Illela Border on the 25th of February, 2021 which has significantly enhanced Onion production in Sokoto and contributed to the foreign reserve of the country.

In the area of anti-smuggling activities, the statement said the Command recorded Twenty two seizures of different kinds of contrabands with duty paid values of N188, 583,368.00 while three suspects were arrested.

The Controller, appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) for the provision of logistics including operational vehicles which has boosted the moral of our Officers to enhance our fight against smuggling activities within our area of coverage.

He also appreciated the efforts and cooperation of other units of the Service like Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Customs Police Unit (CPU), Border Drill, Strike force and Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ (FOU ‘B’) as well as other Security Agencies and stakeholders in the actualization of these records.

He further solicited for more support and cooperation from the Traditional leaders and border communities for the betterment of our dear Country as Customs cannot do it alone.

Ma’aji however urged the general public to join the Service in the advocacy against the peril of smuggling to the Nation economy, just as he warned economic saboteurs to desist from their illegal business as our Officers are always vigilant to uncover any form of unlawful trade.