By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said that it has generated over N2.3 trillion into the Federation account in 2021.

The Deputy National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Deputy Comptroller Timi Bomodi who disclosed this yesterday at the stakeholders/media engagement on trade facilitation in Lagos, said the revenue collected was against the 2021 target of N1.679 trillion.

He said the 2021 has been eventful for NCS, as it achieves major milestones, despite the debilitating effect of a world-wide pandemic which has had negative effects on the socio-economic lives of people around the globe.

He added: “The year began with high expectations with regards to revenue generation and the enforcement of fiscal policy and based on 2020 target achieved was given the onerous task of collecting 1.679 trillion Naira.

“In the current year, the NCS has already exceeded expectations in revenue generation by going beyond the target set for it by the government, achieving N2.3 trillion.”

According to him, in its anti-smuggling activities, the Service had made landmark seizures of absolutely prohibited items and items prohibited by trade, adding that in August, the Service made seizures of 17,137 kg of pangolin scales, 44 kg elephant tusks and 60 kg in pangolin claws all valued at over N 22 billion.

“This was made possible through active collaboration between NCS, US, British, and German officials who helped in tracking the suspicious shipment and led to the arrest and prosecution of some foreign nationals and their local collaborators.

“In October FOU operatives in zone A seized 751 bullets concealed in garri sacks, while arms, ammunitions and military uniforms were intercepted at Tin Can port Lagos in September 2021 just to mention a few.

In his contribution, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf of the Apapa command noted that trade facilitation cannot be harnessed and enjoyed without ensuring that compliance level of trader.

“Trade facilitation has to do with harmonisation, standardisation, modernisation, automation of trade procedures in the supply chain by deploying minimal resources in order to get great output.

“NCS have deployed tools to ensure that trade was being facilitated, for people to carry out their goods on time without it accumulating demurrage, deploy scanners to ensure in the use of selectivity in inspection of containers,” he said.

Yusuf said that in complying, traders must declare the acutal cargo one was carrying, the duty, quantity and value of the cargo.

“You cannot hide under trade facilitation and conceal things in the container, and NCS will not facilitate such trade,” he said.

However, Bomodi explained that Customs warehouses in all border formations are overflowing with seizures of rice, groundnut oil, used clothing, used vehicles and others.

He noted that at Apapa Area I Command, through cooperation of other sister agencies and the Nigerian Navy a landmark seizure of cocaine with a DPV of 54 million dollars was made.

He hinted that these numerous arrests and seizures are daily features in the activities of Customs officers nationwide, and they underscore the fact that they operate in a highly noncompliant environment.

He noted that he was looking forward to a working environment where respect for principles and practice of international trade becomes our watchword and mantra.

“We hope in 2022, importers, exporters and their agents will comply willingly and take full advantage of the opportunities NCS offers for expedited clearance,” he said.

Bomodi said that to enhance trade facilitation, NCS had integrated and automated over 90 per cent of its activities.

He added that the e-customs project taking off in 2022 would also provide end-to-end automation aimed at eliminating physical contact.