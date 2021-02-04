From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Command reportedly generated revenue of N4.9 billion for the month of January.

The Command also made a series of detentions and seizures between November 19, 2020, and January 31, 2021, amounting to a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N393.4 million.

The Comptroller, Oyo/Osun Command, Adamu Abdulkadir, made the disclosure when he briefed reporters on the activities of the command in Ibadan on Thursday.

Giving the breakdown, he stated that within the period under review, the Command seized 220 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit of 25 litres each. The petrol, he said, would be auctioned and proceeds would be remitted accordingly and accounted for.

The Command also confiscated 20 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, packed in a 20 kilogrammes bag with DPV of over N4.5 million. The item would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

Abdulkadir stated further that the command seized 3,050 bags of foreign parboiled rice with DPV of over N124.5 million, eight kegs of vegetable oil of 25 litres each with DPV of N217,251.00, 60 bales of second-hand clothing with DPV of N15.1 million, and 246 pieces of used tyres with DPV of N2.7 million.

Eight units of Toyota Camry, 2020 Models with DPV of over N211.5 million, one used Toyota Highlander, 2019 Model with DPV of over N33.7 million, and 10 units of motorcycles used as means for the conveyance of rice with DPV of over N1.2 million were also confiscated by the anti-smuggling agency during the period.

‘Two suspects were arrested during this period. However, they have been granted bail, pending the determination of their cases,’ the comptroller said.

Abdulkadir stated further that the anti-smuggling campaign of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has helped in stemming the menace of insecurity in the country, helped in improving health conditions and as well saving the local industries in the country.

‘The Area Command under my management has further enhanced its anti-smuggling strategies by taking the battle to the doorsteps of the smugglers, rather than waiting for them to come out in an operation, codenamed ‘Operation Fish Out’, while invoking Sections 147 and 151 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004, with the power to search premises for goods and power to give rewards to informants who give genuine intelligence to help improve the capabilities of the command on anti-smuggling duties,’ he said.