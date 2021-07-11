By Zika Bobby

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State has generated N78.17 billion revenue between January and June 2021.

Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, in a statement at the weekend, said the Command generated N31.5 billion above the N46.66 billion collected between January and June 2020, signifying 67.52 per cent increase.

Mohammed attributed the feat to strict enforcement of fiscal policies, uncompromising implementation of government directives and diligent trade facilitation, among other strategies.

“Aside improvement in the command’s comparative mid-year revenue generation between 2020 and 2021, the command also made other very laudable feats in export and anti-smuggling activities.

“One of the feats was made in June 2020 with the generation of N14.55 billion which is an unprecedented achievement in the history of the command,” he stated.

He said that statistics from its export unit indicated that goods worth N52.6 billion were exported through the port between January and June 2021.

He listed the exports to include sesame seeds, ginger, cocoa beans, hibiscus, fluorite ore, lead ore, palm kernel shell, cotton, float glass, aluminum ingot, among others.

According to him, the total tonnage of the exported goods stood at 331.36 tons with Free on Board (FOB) value of $137.943 million.

