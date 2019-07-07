By Zika Bobby

Habbas Multiventures Limited has received a letter of ‘final approval’ from the Licenses and Permits Directorate of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to commence operation as first private vehicle terminal in Nigeria.

The company’s Managing Director, Hamisu Abba Sumaila thanked Comptroller General Hameed Ali and his management team for creating a legitimate alternative to discourage trans border vehicle smuggling in Nigeria.

Sumaila described the approval as a mark of confidence reposed on his firm, promising that the company would strive to justify it and add value to national economy through it’s terminal in area of automobile business.

“The company’s venture into the business is in response to the 2017 Federal Government ban on importation of vehicles through land borders and approval for the creation of private car terminals to meet local demand. It is pursuing a seamless and hitch-free vehicle sales and purchase business with flawless documentation and perfect completion of Customs formalities including duty payment,” he said.

Sumaila had earlier disclosed that no fewer than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created in the next 12 months from the company’s take off with vehicle importation and sales.

The terminal, according to him, will serve a better purpose than what the hitherto popular Cotonou car market was serving to Nigerians as it holds the space, enabling business environment, proximity to northern states and adequate security for dealers and buyers as well as uninterrupted power supply.