The Kano, Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over one Sabo Suleiman to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

The command comptroller, Mr Suleiman Umar, made this known while beefing newsmen in Kano

Umar said that Suleiman was arrested in possession of 184,800 dollars and 1.7 million Saudi Riyals at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

”The suspect arrived on Ethiopian Airlines.

”The law in Nigeria mandates that every traveler who intend to travel with cash above 10,000dollars must declare it to the authorities. Suleiman failed to do.