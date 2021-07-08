By Steve Agbota

The Controller General of Customs Strike Force, Team A, on Wednesday disclosed that it intercepted four container loads of unprocessed woods valued at N373.5 million.

The unprocessed woods were about being shipped out of the country to Asia when it was intercepted by the men of the strike force. The Federal Government had in 2019 outlawed the export of unprocessed woods and allied products to protect the nation’s forest.

It also revealed that it has shifted its attention to identifying dangerous cargos right inside the Seaports before they are cleared.

The Coordinator, CGC Strike Force Team A, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Ahmadu Shuaibu, while showcasing the items in Ikorodu, said the team in a renewed vigour seized four containers loaded with unprocessed woods. He said the smugglers of the woods defied extant export prohibition list, adding that criminally minded businessmen are riding on the determination of government to improve on the nation’s export trade, to indulge in the illegal shipment of woods to Asia.

He said the strike force team A would go after those behind the illegal exports and that the team would also cripple the finances of the sponsors. “Among other seized items are 550 cartons of foot wears, 343 rolls of synthetic grass cover and 1,709 bags of 50kg foreign rice with a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N664.6 million.

